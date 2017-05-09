West Bengal Governor stable, cheerful after surgery: Doctors

Two days after his surgery, 82-year-old West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is stable and cheerful, doctors said on Tuesday.

Admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic on Sunday, Tripathi was suffered acute epistaxis (nose bleed). The bleeding started around 6 am, and he was taken to the hospital around 7.30 am. A minor surgery was conducted at 8.30 pm

The condition of Tripathi is hemodynamically stable and he is cheerful, the CEO of teh clinic, P. Tondon, said in a statement.

Tripathi's surgery led to the postponement of oath-taking ceremony of two state cabinet ministers scheduled on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the governor in hospital and spoke to the medical board.She assured him that the swearing-in would be done possibly on May 15, said a source.

(With inputs from agencies)