West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi stable

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who was admitted to hospital with acute Epistaxis (nose bleeding), is in a stable condition on Tuesday.

“The condition of the Governor is stable hemodynamically and he is cheerful...He had peaceful sleep last night. Today he had light breakfast with fruit juice,” a bulletin issued by the private hospital, where he is being treated, said.

“There is no active bleeding from his nose....His condition is being constantly monitored by a Medical Board,” the bulletin said.

Tripathi was rushed to the hospital at around 7.30 AM on May 7 when the octogenarian started bleeding from his nose due to high blood pressure. He underwent a two-hour long operation the same day.