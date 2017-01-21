West Bengal court awards death sentence to 3 LeT terrorists

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were sentenced to death by the Bongaon Court in West Bengal on Saturday.

The militants were sentenced to death on charges of carrying ammunitions and trying to cross over illegally to India.

The convicts are Mohammed Yunus, Mohammed Abdullah and Mohammed Muzaffar Ahmed and they were arrested from Bongaon border in 2007.

While Yunus and Abdullah are originally from Karachi, Muzaffar is from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. They were held guilty by the court on January 19 after the trial.

Huge quantities of explosives apart from fake documents were recovered from them.