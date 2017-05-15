West Bengal civic polls result 2017: TMC wins 4 municipalities, GJM 3

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday scripted history by winning four out of the seven Bengal towns that had gone to polls on 14 May

According to reports, TMC won Pujali in south 24 parganas, Domkal in Murshidabad, Raiganj in north Dinajpur and Mirik in Darjeeling.

At Pujali, TMC won 12 out of the 16 wards with BJP coming second with only 2 wards, while at Domkal, TMC won 20 out of the 21 wards

The Raigani municipality was also swept by the TMC that won 24 out of the 27 wards. At Mirik TMC won 6 out of 9 wards, beating the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha - BJP alliance for the first time for any political party in the plains since 1986.

The three other towns in the hills - Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong however remained in control with GJM. GJM won 31 out of the 32 seats in Darjeeling and 17 out of 20 wards in Kurseong. Kalimpong municipality was won by the GJM- BJP alliance.

“People of Bengal have yet again reposed their faith on the development initiatives of Mamata Banerjee,” Trinamool Congress said in a statement after four municipality wins.

“The way Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly visited the hills and interacted with the people is remarkable. People have naturally supported us,” senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee said.

