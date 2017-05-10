West Bengal bans use of firecrackers over 90 decibels

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has ordered a complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers generating noise of more than 90 decibels, an official said on Wednesday.



"The maximum permissible noise level of the firecrackers at the time of bursting within the state must not exceed 90 decibel impulse noise at five metre from the source," board chairman Kalyan Rudra said.



The fresh orders are in conformity with the directive issued by the National Green Tribunal.



As per the order, "there shall be complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers generating noise more than 90 decibel impulse at a distance of five metre in Bengal."



The directive also calls for barring bursting sound emitting firecrackers between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.



"There shall be complete ban on bursting of any kind of firecrackers in silence zones," the order said.