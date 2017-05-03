Welfare Department officers asked to inspect field offices in Haryana

Haryana Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Abhilaksh Likhi on Wednesday directed senior officers of the department to visit, inspect and review the functioning of field offices before 30 May, 2017.

While stating this on Wednesday, an official spokesman said that each designated senior officer would review as assessment of the field staff and its deployment in blocks and villages for monitoring of various schemes, programmes and project activities.

They would also review availability of help desk in the office for farmers outreach and fixing of specific timings for redressal and technical advice meeting sought by farmers, besides reviewing the district work plan for processing and disbursing of subsidies under various schemes for the year 2017-18.

As per the schedule of the Agriculture Department, J S Brar, Additional Director of Agriculture (ADA), would visit districts Mewat and Gurugram, Surender Dahiya, ADA would visit districts Faridabad and Palwal, Anil Rana, ADA would visit districts Mahendragarh and Rewari, V S Raparia, ADA would visit Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri, Suresh Gahlawat would visit Sonepat and Rohtak and M S Lamba, Chief Hydrologist would visit Hisar and Bhiwani.

Similarly, Ram Partap Sihag, Joint Director Agriculture (JDA), would visit districts Sirsa and Fatehabad, Manjeet Nain, JDA would visit Jind and Kaithal, R S Chahal, JDA would visit Karnal and Panipat, Meenakshi Dahiya, JDA would visit Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar and Jagraj Dandi, JDA would visit Panchkula and Ambala. He said that Deputy Directors of Agriculture concerned would ensure presence of subordinate staff and make available all records and documents.

He said that according to the schedule of the Horticulture Department, Ranbir Singh, Joint Director Horticulture (JDH) would visit districts Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, Dharam Singh Yadav, JDH would visit Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendragarh, Kuldeep Singh, JDH would visit Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat, Manisha, HCS, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation would visit districts Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar, Apurv, HCS, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) would visit Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar, Ashok Garg, HCS, HSAMB would visit Bhiwani, Kaithal and Jind and Satish Kumar, HCS, HSAMB would visit distrits Mewat, Palwal and Faridabad. He said that the District Horticulture Officers concerned would ensure presence of subordinate staff and make available all records and documents.

The spokesman said that the Director Agriculture (DA) and Director General Horticulture (DGH) would coordinate all arrangements at the headquarters for successful conduct of these office inspection and reviews in a time bound manner. All designated senior officers will submit an inspection report to DA/DGH with a copy to Principal Secretary Agriculture office on its completion, he added.