Weather conditions slightly improve in UP

Weather conditions improved slightly across Uttar Pradesh on Friday as the the icy winds blowing for the last 72-hours subsided.



According to the Regional Met Office, the winter chill will end within this week.



Director of the Regional Met Office, J.P. Gupta said that the day temperatures have started to increase significantly.



The minimum temperature, however, would hover around 12 degrees Celsius.



The minimum temperature recorded in the last 24-hours in the state capital was 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 24 degrees Celsius.



The temperature in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Jhansi remained more or less equivalent to Lucknow.