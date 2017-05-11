Watch out for communal elements: Mamata tells police

In a stern message to the police, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked it to be on alert and take immediate action if anybody tries to foment communal trouble.

"The police should always remain alert and keep an eye on each and every incident. Don't ignore any information and cross check its veracity. Use civic police, green police and local clubs to gather ground level information. Some people from outside are trying to foment communal discord," she said at an administrative meeting in Howrah.

She asked the police to be on the road and play an effective role to maintain law and order.

Banerjee ordered the district administration to submit a report on compensation package given to the victims affected during violence in Dhulagarh in December last.

"Lot of false propaganda is being carried out that nothing has been done in Dhulagarh. It is absolutely false.

Why don't they tell the facts about how many people were arrested? How many people were given compensation by the government?" she said

A TV channel had shown a one-sided report about Dhulagarh. It did not say any word on action taken by the government, she said.

The fact is that the state government is reconstructing the houses and shops affected in Dhulagarh violence in addition to payment of compensation of Rs 2.5 crore, she says.

Turning to development work in Howrah district, the chief minister said that work for a textile hub at Belur would be completed before puja festival.

She inaugurated the Uluberia stadium and two 'krishak bazars' in the district.

