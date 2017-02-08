Vivek Oberoi inaugurates centre for special kids

To cater to the needs of children with special needs, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, who is the brand ambassador of ‘Accessible India Campaign’ has inaugurated a one of a kind centre in Gurugram.

Located in Gurugram, Continua Kids has been set up by a paediatric neurologist and developmental paediatrician. The holistic centre will provide medically supervised therapies from newborn to adolescence period.

“At Continua Kids, each child goes through an evaluation and developmental assessment by specialised doctors, before getting a treatment plan consisting of therapies best suited to their needs,” Himani Khanna, one of the co-founders and directors said.



The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including specially designed therapy rooms like those for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy and others, and a temperature-controlled swimming pool.

Some of the conditions addressed at Continua Kids includes autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, and others.