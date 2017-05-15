Viswanathan takes charge as Chennai Commissioner of Police

Senior IPS Officer A K Viswanathan on Monday assumed charge as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai.



A 1990 batch IPS officer, Viswanathan replaces Karan Singha.



Prior to taking up his new role as City Police Chief, Viswanathan was Additional Commandant General, Home Guards.



Viswanathan has held various responsibilities, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and also as City Police Commissioner, Coimbatore.



He was also in CBI on deputation and had served as Superintendent of Police in several districts.



Singha was posted as police commissioner by the Election Commission on March 25 ahead of the April 12 R K Nagar bypoll, which was cancelled later.