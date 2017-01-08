Virbhadra PMLA case: Court fixes January 12 for documents scrutiny

A special court has fixed January 12 for scrutiny of documents in a money laundering case involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in which LIC agent Anand Chauhan has been chargesheeted.

"Put up the matter for scrutiny of documents on January 12, 2017," Special Judge Vinod Kumar said.

The court also allowed Chauhan, who is in judicial custody, to file a "proper application" seeking certain documents which have allegedly not been supplied by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"The advocate for accused (Chauhan) submits that on scrutiny it is found that some documents are yet to be supplied by the prosecution (ED) and an adjournment is sought on the ground that the accused will move a proper application in this regard. I allow the request," the judge said.

The court had on September 7 last year taken cognisance on the charge sheet filed against Chauhan, while asking ED to provide him a copy of the final report and other documents.

The charge sheet was filed for offences under sections 3 (money-laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act.

Chauhan was arrested from Chandigarh on July 9 last year under the provisions of PMLA on the grounds that he was allegedly not cooperating with the probe.