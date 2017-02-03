Viral video clip on Harish Rawat sparks row

A video clip showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat as Baahubali has become viral on the social media. The one minute 20 second video shows Rawat as the saviour of Uttarakhand.

In the poll bound Uttarakhand, where polling will take place on 15 February, the clip has created controversy and BJP has filed a written compliant to Election Commission asking for banning the video as it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light.

The morphed video, made by using the video clippings of Indian movie Baahubali, shows BJP president Amit Shah, vice president Shyam Jaju and ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna expressing joy as muscle-man marches on lift a heavy load. Harish Rawat lifts heavy Uttarakhand. The video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Sadhu, shocked and surprised on the power of Baahubali. Making an appeal to vote for Congress the video ends.

Uttarakhand BJP coordinator Punit Mittal met Uttarakhand Chief Election Officer Radha Raturi in Dehradun on Thursday evening to lodge their complain. BJP is demanding action against the person who made the video.

More than youtube, the video has become viral on whatsapp, twitter and Facebook.