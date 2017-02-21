Violence jolted Delhi University as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday protested the presence of Jawarhal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who was arrested last year on sedition charges, at a Ramjas College event.

Violence aggravated at the college campus with stones and bricks thrown at the college windows by the right-wing student group while students and teachers are locked inside the conference room, sources said.

Following the protests, Khalid cancelled his participation in the discussion on the ‘War against adivasis’. “What is ABVP scared of? A discussion was on the war against adivasis?” Khalid said.

Khalid is the speaker of the ongoing two-day seminar “Cultures of Protest” organised at the Ramjas College.