Violence at Allahabad University after arrest of 4 students

Violence rocked the Allahabad University campus here after the arrest of four students for allegedly disrupting a meeting and violating prohibitory orders.

A group of students, led by office bearers of the students' union surrounded the university's guest house in the noon, where the executive council meeting was underway and shouted slogans demanding action against alleged financial irregularities in the institute, SSP Shalabh Mathur said.

"Prohibitory orders had been clamped in the area a few days back in view of unrest caused by a drive to evict unlawful occupants from university hostels following an order of the Allahabad High Court.

"Upon receiving information that a large number of students had gathered at the guest house without permission, a police party rushed to the spot. Most of the agitators ran away but four of them were arrested," the SSP said.

The students resented the arrests and despite efforts to explain that the same were made on account of violation of prohibitory orders, some of them turned violent and allegedly hurled stones at the police personnel, damaging a number of vehicles parked nearby and smashing window panes, Mathur said.

They allegedly torched a bus parked near a hostel and set fire to a pile of old tyres on one of the roads, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The agitators were chased away with the help of the Rapid Action Force and the Provincial Armed Constabulary, the officer said.

"The situation is now under control," he said.