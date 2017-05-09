Vijendra Gupta marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly's special day long session on Tuesday witnessed a stormy start with Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta being marshalled out, thus stalling the House proceedings.

Gupta tried to raise the issue of alleged corruption in land deals involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain.



He alleged that the Rs.2 crore cash, which was allegedly handed over to Kejriwal by Jain, may be related to the deal.



Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra had recently accused Kejriwal of taking Rs.2 crore from his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain.



Mishra was also present in the assembly although his seat was changed from the one he usually sat on. He raised the issue of "faulty EVMs" in the assembly.



Meanwhile, Gupta sat on a dharna in the assembly premises after being marshalled out from the session and demanded that both Kejriwal and Jain be jailed.