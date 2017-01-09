Vibrant Gujarat Summit to begin on Tuesday

A host of foreign leaders and top global and Indian CEOs will attend the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

This time, the state expects to receive investment proposals of more than Rs.25 lakh crore during the Summit, which was launched by Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In its last addition in January 2015, Rs.25 lakh crore investment proposals were received by the state.

Around 20 heads of state and ministers from across the world would attend the event this year.

Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will remain present along with large US business delegation.

Other prominent dignitaries are - President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, PM of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, Deputy PM of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski.

Modi will interact with some of them ahead of the formal inauguration of the Summit.

This time, 12 nations have agreed to become partner countries for the event- USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and UAE. Representatives of these countries will come with large business delegations.

After the inauguration, Modi will attend CEO's conference, which will be participated by top global and Indian industry leaders.

Out of these top 50, 25 are from India and the rest from countries like USA, Japan, France, UK, Netherlands and Taiwan among others, said Additional Chief Secretary (industries and mines) P K Taneja.

They include Chairman of technology giant Cisco, John Chambers, who also leads a US business delegation, President of Boeing International Bertrand-Marc Allen and CEO of French electricity giant EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy.

Apart from more than 1500 national and international delegates, heads of state and industry leaders from across the world, as many as 12 central ministers including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely will attend the event.

Seminars on key topics including GST, in which Jaitley and RBI Governor Urjit Patel will participate, have also been planned on the sidelines of the event.