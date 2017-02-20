Supply of water from Veeranam lake in the district to Chennai to meet the drinking water requirement was stopped from Monday owing to poor storage, a senior PWD official said.

The water level in the sprawling tank on Monday stood at 27 feet as against its maximum of 47.50 feet, PWD Assistant Engineer R Govindarajan told reporters.

He said the water level was dwindling as it had not been receiving inflow from Mettur Dam.

Most parts of Tamil Nadu are facing drought like situation in view of monsoon failure.