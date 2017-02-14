Valentine celebration no longer a profitable affair in Jaipur

Love might not need money but demonetisation apparently has robbed it of celebration this Valentine's Day. Even as their love remain unabated, lovebirds in Pink City found lesser venues this year to celebrate the day. Lesser cash flow has made market lose interest in the festival.

"Valentine's Day is no longer a profitable affair, thus there are not as many special events in the city this year," says Piyush Sharma of Nomad Travellers.

The apparels market is not jubilant either, "demonetisation has spoiled the season for us, other than gifts people used to spend lavishly to look good around the entire week. However not much enthusiasm has been noticed this time," apparel trader Sonu Gupta expresses his anguish over cash crunch situation.

Hotel industry too did not appear much keen to encash the day. Those looking for a romantic dinner were saved of paying premium charges as most hotels were seen floating discount offers.

"This year we have limited our offers to online marketing, this how we are also saved from attracting unwanted attention," tells a hotel marketing manager.

The florists are, however, the happy lot even if people found it difficult to dig in pockets for a lavish valentine evening, they definitely had themselves expressed with flowers. "People of all age have bought flowers today, the single rose that usually cost five to ten rupees is selling for Rs 20 today" says florist Ramesh Saini.

Valentine's Day this year thus abstain from the city high streets and got celebrated silently. The right wing organisation also missed their shot for momentary fame. Except for stray incidents in Ajmer and Kota, no major protest were reported across Rajasthan.

The festival loses its usual luster as fewer events get organised to attract love struck couples.