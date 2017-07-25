Uttarakhand villagers land in soup after feasting on 130-kg catfish

After hogging limelight on the social media for the ‘big aquatic catch’, the scene at Enolo village in Almora district on Tuesday suddenly changed from joy to sorrow.

A day after the villagers hogged the limelight on the social media after its residents caught a 130-kg catfish (locally called Gauch) from Ramganga river, a team of Uttarakhand forest department reached the village and began the process of taking action for violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

As there were chances that people may be arrested, Enolo residents were not keen on talking to the officials.

Sensing trouble, some of them had left the village.

Almora’s Divisional Forest Officer SR Prajapati said, “Poaching of fish is not allowed. For anglers forest department provides licence but it is only for catching and releasing. Our team has reached the village and we will take action against those found guilty under Wildlife Protection Act 1972.”

The video and photographs of the villagers with the fish will serve as an evidence for the forest and police to identify the guilty. After catching the jumbo fish, two villagers can be seen carrying it on a wooden plank with the aquatic wonder tied to it with ropes.

The joy of the big catch has disappeared and the taste of the feast has gone bitter. Many sensed the arrival of forest team and left the village. Many others are regretting the decision of taking selfie with the fish.

Anybody found guilty of violating the Wildlife Protection Act can serve a jail term of up to seven years.

It is believed that netting a considerably big fish is a bad omen. That’s exactly what has happened at Enolo.