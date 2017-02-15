Uttarakhand registers bumper 70 % voting

Uttarakhand registered an all time high 70 percent polling in the state assembly elections on Wednesday. The 69 seat went for polls and the day started on a low note, with voting picking up pace as the day progressed.

The poll percentage is about two percent higher than 2012- when 68.09 percent was recorded. While in the first and second state assembly polls, the percentage was about 66 percentage.

Tentative data (by 5 pm) shows record polling taking place in Uttarkashi (72.99 %), followed by Haridwar and Nainital (70 % each). With 52 %, Almora was the lowest voter turnout district in Uttarakhand. The Election Commission will be releasing the final data of the polls by midnight.

Leaving stray incidents of scuffle between Congress and BJP workers, the polls passed away peacefully. In a tragic incident, engineer Karan Singh, performing election duty in Gangolighat, died of heart attack.

Chief Election Officer Radha Raturi said, “Considering the fact many people from the hill state work outside the hill state, the 70 percent polling is very high.”

Both Congress and BJP have interpreted the increase in voting percentage in their own way. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, “BJP used the strategy of fielding 2-3 dummy candidates-who were aimed to poach Congress votes. BJP spent over Rs 1,000 Crore in election, but still with almighty’s blessings Congress will form the next government in Uttarakhand.”

BJP is thrilled with the increase in the voting rate. Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt said, “Congress made efforts to confuse the voters, but the public remained unaffected. The excitement of the voters shows they have voted against the corrupt Congress government.”

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.