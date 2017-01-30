Uttarakhand polls: BJP, Congress battling rebellion

With just two days left for withdrawal of nominations in Uttarakhand, both BJP and Congress have intensified their efforts to persuade rebel party candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring as independents to withdraw.

The two major players of Uttarakhand's largely bi-polar politics are grappling with rebellion in more than half a dozen seats each from where challengers from within have joined the fray as independents.

Lest they should upset their poll calculations, both the parties are burning midnight oil to pacify the rebels and ensure their withdrawal from the fray in favour of the official nominees.

According to BJP sources, party chief Amit Shah is monitoring the situation himself and has expressed his displeasure over the failure of those entrusted with running the affairs of the party in Uttarakhand to smoothen ruffled feathers within the party.

Party incharge for Uttarakhand Shyam Jaju even threatened stern action against rebel candidates if they refuse to withdraw by the last date of withdrawal on February 1.

On the other hand, Congress has sent central observers to quell rebellion within the party who are working along with Chief Minister Harish Rawat to dissuade nearly eight rebels who are in the electoral battlefield to make the going tough for the party's own candidates.