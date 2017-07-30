Uttarakhand hosts first LGTB pride walk

Braving light rainfall, members of the LGBT community took out a ‘Pride Walk’ in Dehradun on Sunday. The walk took the Sunday crowd by surprise. Dancing on the beats of drums, the participants walked with rainbow flags, demanding legal rights for LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender).

The pride walk passed through Kanak Chowk and Tibetan market to conclude at Astley Hall. This was the first ever parade by LGTBs in Uttarakhand. Over one hundred individuals participated in the walk in Uttarakhand’s capital on Sunday.