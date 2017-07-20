Uttarakhand govt to launch soft loan scheme for farmers

Taking note of the recent suicides by farmers reportedly after receiving loan recovery notice from their banks, the Uttarakhand government has announced to launch a soft interest loan scheme.

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said, “On 25 September, we will launch a special scheme for small and BPL farmers by offering them Rs. 1 lakh loan at 2 per cent interest.”

Three farmers committed suicide and two others suffered heart attack after they were served notice by their banks in the state.

The Rawat government in Uttarakhand is celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay as the year of poor’s welfare. Under it not only soft interest loan will be introduced, but efforts will be made to strengthen the cooperative banks.

For this, the government will provide Rs. 1,000 crore to cooperative banks. Besides this, cooperative banks will operate 114 micro ATMs in the hill state. Rawat made this announcement in Dehradun on Wednesday. Congress has made farmers death a political issue, demanding loan waiver. The state government was under pressure after Yogi Adityanath government in UP waived off farmer loan.

The Congress created had raised the issue in the Monsoon session held last month.