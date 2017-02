Polling in Uttarakhand went on at a brisk pace on Wednesday with around 53 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise by 3 pm, officials said.



Haridwar led the rest of the districts recording the highest polling percentage of 62, followed by Uttarkashi and Udhamsingh Nagar which recorded a 60-per cent voter turnout each at 3 pm, the state election office said here.



Chief minister Harish Rawat is contesting from two seats -- Haridwar (Rural) and Kichha in Udhamsingh Nagar district.