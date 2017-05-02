The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Good and Services Tax Bill in Dehradun. The GST bill faced little hindrance with even the Congress party supporting it. State Finance Minister Prakash Pant tabled the bill in the house which got passed comfortably by voice vote.

The Uttarakhand government will gain Rs.10,000 crore annually once the tax is fully implemented in the hill state. The BJP government managed to pass the bill after facing sharp attack on issues like excise policy and blackmailing of a rice mill owner by a BJP legislator. The liquor policy took the Trivendra Rawat by surprise and still many foreign wine shops fails to operate due to protest from locals.

After the Supreme Court orders, the wine shops were to be relocated 500/250 metres away from the national highway. The shifting process received a major hurdle with village women opposing the decision of opening liquor shop near residential area.

After protest from the public, 141 shops were shifted to new location while 187 others failed to operate till now. The situation has turned hostile for the Trivendra Rawat government in Uttarakhand as the protest by village women is spreading to different parts of the state.

Replying a query in the state assembly, State Finance Minister Prakash Pant said, “There is no plan to impose complete liquor ban in Uttarakhand.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat did not attend the state assembly session on Tuesday. The chief minister was in Kedarnath to conduct a survey of the preparation for the 3 May visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat inspecting preparation work at Kedarnath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on May 3.

