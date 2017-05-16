Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes GST Bill by voice vote

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill with a voice vote on Tuesday after an address by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lauding the GST Bill as revolutionary, Yogi Adityanath said this was one of the biggest Bills for economic improvement in the country and added that the predecessor government in the state as well had approved the GST.

"GST will ensure that tax evasions are checked, it will also provide big relief to the traders who are usually exploited for their commodities on borders of states," he said.

The chief minister said the GST regime would be in general beneficial to the people of the state and that it was in the best interests of all stakeholders.

Terming it as an important legislation, Yogi tried to allay fears of the trader community and said the GST Council held 13 meetings before it was passed by Parliament and concerns of everyone have been addressed.