Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly over killing of bullion traders

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed uproar for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the opposition raising the matter of the killing of two bullion traders in Mathura, and alleging that law and order had collapsed in the state under the Yogi Adityanath government.



Responding to the charges, the chief minister said there would be rule of law in the state and that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power crime in the state had decreased.



Congress lawmakers protested against the Saharanpur incident in which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian had allegedly led a mob to ransack the residence of the then SSP. The Congress staged a walk out of the House.



The first day of the session on Monday was marred by pandemonium as opposition benches joined ranks against the BJP government and disrupted the address of Governor Ram Naik to the joint session of the House.



This session is special for reasons other than being the maiden session of the 17th Assembly as it is for the first time that proceedings of the House are being telecast live on Doordarshan.



While the treasury benches have time and again said that the people were witnessing the unruly and unparliamentary behaviour of the opposition lawmakers, the latter say they will continue to raise pertinent issues facing the people.