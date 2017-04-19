UP to introduce e-tendering in govt departments

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to scrap the manual tendering process in government departments and replace it with online tendering and procurement systems to bring in transparency.

The decision, that is to be implemented within three months, was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

"Manual tendering process is being scrapped from all government departments and e-tendering and e-procurement system will be implemented within three months to bring about transparency in the system," cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.

He said the system would end the nexus between politicans, business houses and bureaucrats. He added that putting e-tendering in place may also open the doors for investments from foreign companies as well.

