  1. Home
  2. Cities

UP's Gonda India's dirtiest city

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    May 4, 2017 | 02:18 PM
UP, Gonda, India, Swachh Survekshan 2017

(Representative Image)

Five Uttar Pradesh cities have been ranked among the 10 dirtiest in India, with Gonda topping the list, according to a list unveiled by the Urban Development Ministry on Thursday.

Bhusawal in Maharashtra has been ranked as the second most dirty city, while Bihar's Bagaha stands third and Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi is fourth.

The other Uttar Pradesh places that feature in the list of unclean towns and cities of India are Bahraich (sixth), Shahjahanpur (ninth) and Khurja (10th).

Bihar's Katihar is the fifth unclean city. Two places in Punjab, Muktsar (seventh) and Abohar (eighth) are also in the 10 most unclean cities.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Rahul Tripathi is the best opener in the IPL 2017?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.