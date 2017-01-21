UP's Gonda India's dirtiest city

Five Uttar Pradesh cities have been ranked among the 10 dirtiest in India, with Gonda topping the list, according to a list unveiled by the Urban Development Ministry on Thursday.

Bhusawal in Maharashtra has been ranked as the second most dirty city, while Bihar's Bagaha stands third and Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi is fourth.

The other Uttar Pradesh places that feature in the list of unclean towns and cities of India are Bahraich (sixth), Shahjahanpur (ninth) and Khurja (10th).

Bihar's Katihar is the fifth unclean city. Two places in Punjab, Muktsar (seventh) and Abohar (eighth) are also in the 10 most unclean cities.