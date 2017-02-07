UP Polls: Filing of nominations for sixth phase begins

Nominations for the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh started this morning with the issuance of notification for 49 seats spread across seven districts of the eastern part of the state bordering Nepal and Bihar.

"The notification for the sixth phase has been issued and nominations have started at 11 am," the office of the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

The districts going to polls in the sixth phase are Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia.

The polling in this phase will be held on Mar 4 while February 14 will be the last date for filing of nominations.

While scrutiny of papers would be done on February 16, candidates can withdraw their candidature till February 18.

The number of eligible voters for the sixth phase of elections is around 1.72 crore, including 94.60 lakh male and 77.84 lakh female voters, who will exercise their franchise in 17,926 polling booths.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, of the 49 seats, 27 were won by the SP, 9 by BSP, 7 by BJP, 4 by Congress and 2 by others.

The notification for the seventh and final phase for elections to 40 seats will be issued on February 9.