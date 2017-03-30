UP experiences dry weather, Banda hottest at 44.4 degree Celsius

People in Uttar Pradesh continued to experience dry weather with day temperatures rising in Varanasi, Allahabad and other parts of the state.

Maximum temperatures were above normal in Allahabad and Varanasi and Banda was the hottest place in the state, where the mercury rose to 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted that the weather in the state will remain dry on Sunday too. The maximum and the minimum temperatures will remain around 44 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in the state on Monday and Tuesday, the weather forecast has said.

