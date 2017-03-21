'UP Diwas' to be celebrated every year on January 24

The Yogi Adityanath goverment on Tuesday decided to celebrate 'UP Diwas' on January 24, the day the erstwhile United Provinces was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister here.

"BJP and the Yogi government believe that the identity of the state and the country lies in its birth. The cabinet has decided to celebrate January 24 as UP Diwas," cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.

The United Provinces unit was renamed as Uttar Pradesh on on January 24, 1950.

The minister said the state's rich cultural heritage would be showcased through different programmes on this day.

