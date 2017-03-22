UP CM Yogi Adityanath wants images of teachers in schools

With an objective to improve quality of education in state-run schools and ensure regular attendance of teachers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered to have images of faculty members pasted on school walls.

The fire brand chief minister took the decision at a meeting in Gorakhpur late on Sunday after he expressed worry over the falling standard of education in the primary and junior high schools in the state.

Saying that officials would conduct surprise inspections and reviews in the schools, he said students would be queried on the regularity of their teachers.

He further said that some teachers in these schools use proxies to teach while they themselves draw hefty salaries without doing any work. This would no longer be tolerated, Adityanath told officials.

He was determined to ensure that the standard of education in the state-run schools improved even if it meant taking out-of-the-box steps or tough measures.