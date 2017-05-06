UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Meerut

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the city on 9 May to pay homage to martyrs on the eve of the 'Kranti Diwas' to mark the first war of Independence in India. This will be Adityanath's first visit after becoming Chief Minister of UP.



Confirming the program of the chief minister, ADM(City) Mukesh Chandra said that all necessary preparations have begun for the proposed visit of the CM.

Yogi would arrive on Tuesday morning and attend programmes at ‘ Shahid Smarak’ and Kali Paltan temple, which is said to be the witness of the First war of Indian Independence from where the war started in 1857 to get rid of the British Rule.



The first war of Independence started from the city on 10 May 1857 against the British Raj and Adityanath has chosen to be in the city on the eve of ‘Krant Diwas’ which falls on 10 May.



The chief minister will felicitate freedom fighters in a program at Kali Paltan temple and pay homage to the martyrs at Shahid Smarak .He will also take a division level meeting to access the progress of development schemes in the region and officials have directed all department heads to keep their records update and special attention is being given on cleanliness in and around of offices.



During his recent visit to Lucknow, Meerut MP Rajendra Aggarwal had met the CM along with a delegation of other BJP leaders and invited him to Meerut . Hence it is believed that the CM choose the occasion of Kranti Diwas well aware that it has emotional importance for people of Meerut.



Adityanath had been here during the election campaign in different districts of western UP as star campaigner of BJP drawing a good crowd in his meetings in constituencies of Hapur, Shamli and Bulandshahar districts. But this is his first visit as the CM in western UP to which people here are really looking forward to.