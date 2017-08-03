UP bans big flower bouquets, gifts in government events

Following the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people should only give books and single rose as gifts to him, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a government order emulating this.



Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Kumar Awasthi said that from now, in all government functions, big and small, instead of big and expensive flower bouquets, a single flower or books will now on be gifted.



He said that this decision has been taken to cut down on unnecessary expenses and added that a copy of the GO has been sent to all departments and officials for compliance.

