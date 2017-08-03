  1. Home
  2. Cities

UP bans big flower bouquets, gifts in government events

  • IANS

    IANS | Lucknow

    August 3, 2017 | 12:35 AM
Flower bouquets

Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Following the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people should only give books and single rose as gifts to him, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a government order emulating this.

Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Kumar Awasthi said that from now, in all government functions, big and small, instead of big and expensive flower bouquets, a single flower or books will now on be gifted.

He said that this decision has been taken to cut down on unnecessary expenses and added that a copy of the GO has been sent to all departments and officials for compliance.
 

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.