UP ATS arrests suspected ISI agent from Faizabad

Uttar Pradesh ATS on Wednesday arrested a suspected ISI agent from Faizabad and nabbed another for questioning.



In a joint operation conducted by the UP ATS, Military Intelligence and UP Intelligence, Aftab Ali was picked up from Faizabad, 120 km from here on Wednesday evening, IG ATS Aseem Arun said.



Aftab is believed to have received training from the ISI in Pakistan and was in touch with officials in the Pakistan High Commission, the spokesman said, adding that the ATS was in possession of strong evidence against him.



While Aftab was arrested, another suspect was taken into custody and being questioned.