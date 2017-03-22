The first session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition MLAs throwing paper balls and staging protest over deteriorating law and order situation in the state and disrupted Governor's joint address.

Legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) started protesting inside the Vidhan Sabha as soon as Governor Ram Naik started his address during a joint session of both houses.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present when the governor read the address despite the bedlam.

After the BJP came to power in the state, a decision was taken to live telecast the proceedings of the House so that people could benefit.

“Sara Uttar Pradesh dekh raha hai aap ko (the entire Uttar Pradesh is watching you),” a visibly annoyed governor told the shouting members, who kept throwing papers at the podium and creating din.

SP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ram Govind Chowdhary, said, "Senior leaders of all the opposition parties (including SP and BSP) need to sit and talk about how to make a common strategy. In order to fight the communal forces, opposition should think of coming together or else communal forces will destroy everything."

Uttar Pradesh's 17th legislative assembly has convened for passage of the UP GST bill amongst others.

