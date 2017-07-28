UP Assembly passes appropriation bill, adjourned sine die

The Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die after the Rs.4,17,256.94 crore Appropriation Bill of for 2017-18 was passed in absence of the opposition members, who have boycotted proceedings of the House after a critical speech by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



A total of 14 other bills were also passed as opposition lawmakers remained absent from the house for the fifth consecutive day.



Adityanath, who holds the portfolios of Home and General Administration, also got the budget passed for these departments.



He also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their performance in the world cup and it was decided that the state government will felicitate players Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav and team coach Hemlata Kala, who are all from the state.



At the end of the session, BJP legislator Suresh Srivastava demanded some gift for people and said every legislator should be allowed a quota of 150 hand pumps and five km road construction. The Chief Minister yielded to 100 hand pumps per legislator. When the law makers tried to pester Adityanath for more, he did not relent.



He also urged the MLAs to adopt two villages or two wards in their assembly constituencies and develop them as models so that the government can roll out planned development at these places.

