UP Assembly Elections 2017 fourth phase: Know all about it

The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on February 23.

The seven-phased elections have been underway since February 11. The elections will continue till March 8, 2017.

Out of total 680 candidates contesting this time, maximum candidates will be seen contesting from Allahabad North constituency.

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party has the maximum candidates, numbering 53.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are competing with 33 and 48 contestants respectively.

The Indian National Congress has only 25 candidates this time.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal has 39 and the CPI has 17 candidates in fray.

As many as 19,487 polling stations have been set up in the state.

Around 1.85 crore people are expected to vote.

Around 85,000 voters are expected to be women.