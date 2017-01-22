United Naga Council to boycott Republic Day celebrations

The United Naga Council (UNC), which has imposed an indefinite blockade along Manipur's highways, has called a boycott of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.



A UNC statement said the "communal government led by Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh" created seven new districts without consulting the people concerned.



"Any Naga participating in the functions shall be doing it at his own risk," the statement warned.



Most of the outlawed organisations in the north east have also called for a boycott.



Police have launched combing operations at several places to ensure an incident-free Republic Day in Manipur.



Meanwhile, four activists of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) were arrested on Saturday in Noney district along with some explosives.



Police said their plan was to attack with the explosives trucks which are bringing essential commodities along NH 37.



The Manipur government is waiting for a response from the UNC to hold talks on the blockade.



The letter sent by state Chief Secretary O. Nabakishore on January 17 said the tripartite meeting will be held at the secretariat in Imphal.



However, the UNC has been saying that the meeting should be held either in Delhi or the Senapati district headquarters in Manipur.



While ordering a 15-day judicial detention of Gaidon Kamei and Stephen Lamkang, President and Information Secretary of the UNC on Saturday, a local court said that both of them can attend the proposed meeting.