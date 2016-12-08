Union home secretary, J-K CM discuss security situation

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here and discussed the security situation in the state.

Mehrishi, who arrived here this morning a day after a young Kashmiri Army officer was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district, is also scheduled to call on Governor N N Vohra later in the day.

He will also chair a meeting of senior security officials, including Director General of Police S P Vaid, to get a first-hand information about the security scenario in the state, particularly in Kashmir Valley.

"During the meeting, the Union home secretary discussed the overall situation in the state with the Chief Minister," an official spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed violence during the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in which eight people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents.

The Election Commission had also cancelled the May 25 bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, saying situation there was not feasible for holding election.

There have been protests by students in the Valley last month against alleged police excesses. Students, including girls, were seen pelting stones on security personnel in these incidents.

