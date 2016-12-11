UNC to intensify Manipur blockade despite poll dates' announcement

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Wednesday decided to intensify its protest in Manipur despite the Election Commission announcement for assembly elections.

Former UNC president K S Paul said they are left with no option than to intensify the economic blockade as the state government has failed to respond politically.

"The blockade will continue. Solving of Manipur's problems has to be done through dialogue between the parties in conflict. So far, the government of Manipur has failed to respond politically. We have no other option but to intensify the blockade, no matter what the Election Commission has announced regarding the polls in the state" Paul said.

Alleging that the state government has betrayed the Nagas, Paul doubts if the situation will be right for free and fair elections in the state.

"We have been betrayed by the Manipur government, as it did not consult us on the creation of seven new districts out of our ancestral land. We do not know whether the situation will be conducive for holding free and fair elections in the Naga areas of the state," Paul said.

EC on Wednesday announced that five states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will go to polls between February 4 and March 8. Manipur will vote in two phases - March 4 and 8.

Maintaining that rights of the Nagas should not be compromised, Paul added that bulldozing the interests of the Nagas, particularly on the issue of our ancestral land, won't be compromised under any circumstances.

“We do not consider the Manipur government as a popular government, as the districts were created without consulting us," Paul said.

The state has been in turmoil due to the economic blockade called by UNC since November 1 protesting against the state government’s decision to upgrade Sadar Hills and Jiribam to full-fledged districts.

The protest intensified when the state government ignored the agitation and went ahead to declare 7 new districts- Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl, Noney, Kamjong, Jiribam and Kakching on December 8.

UNC condemned the creation of the new districts terming it as a deliberate act to suppress the rights of Nagas.

“The creation of new districts out of Naga territory without our consent is a deliberate act to suppress the rights of Nagas in the state” UNC said.

(With inputs from agencies)