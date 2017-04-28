Unattended bag creates scare in Pathankot

A bag left unattended by a trader led to a scare at Dalhousie Chowk area of Pathankot town in Punjab on Thursday morning, police said.

People were asked to move away from the spot as the police checked the bag. But it was found to contain nothing suspicious.

"It contained some batteries. A trader had left it unattended following a tiff with someone. He is being questioned. There is no terror angle to it," a police officer said.

Some areas in Pathankot district were searched on Wednesday following the suspicious movement of around six men in the area.

Punjab Police has been on alert in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts after a Scorpio SUV, stolen from Jammu earlier, broke a police barrier in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Pathankot district.