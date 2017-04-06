Two undertrials escape from prison

Two undertrials lodged at the Adharwadi jail in the district's Kalyan township escaped this morning, a police official said.

The prisoners, Davind Murugesan Devendran (20) and Manikandan Selvaraj Nadar (20), scaled the wall of the jail and escaped at around 6.45 am, Kadakpada police station's inspector B A Kadam said.

Devendran was earlier arrested from Kalyan under IPC section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt). Nadar was nabbed from Manpada in the district under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

The two inmates cut the CCTV cable in the premises and used it as a rope to climb up the jail wall, he said.

A search has been launched for the two prisoners, Kadam said.

An offence has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.