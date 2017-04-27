Two more bodies found in Hooghly jetty collapse

The death toll in the collapse of the Hooghly's temporary jetty in West Bengal rose to five with the recovery of two more bodies on Thursday, officials said.

As many as 18 people remain missing in the accident following the collapse of a temporary wooden jetty at Telinipara Ghat in Bhadreswar due to high tide on Wednesday.

"Two bodies were recovered on Thursday morning. The number of missing persons has gone up to 18," Hooghly Superintendent of Police Sukesh Jain told IANS over telephone.

According to the police, passengers waiting to cross over to North 24 Parganas district's Shyamnagar on the other side fell into the river as the wooden structure collapsed.

The locals managed to save some passengers from drowning before rescuers and police reached the spot.