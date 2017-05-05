Two abducted tribals killed in Manipur

Suspected tribal militants on Friday abducted three tribals in Manipur and gunned down two of them, police said. The third man is missing.



These are the first such killings in the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office last month.



Police and paramilitary personnel have launched a major manhunt for the killers. The police said the suspected militants whisked away the three Kuki tribals from their homes.



One was abducted from Imphal East and two from Kangpokpi district, about 60 km from here.



The bodies of N Haokip and Nenkholin, who had been shot, were found around 3 a.m. near Khokhen village in Kangpokpi district.



The third, Jamkholien, is still untraceable.



No one has claimed responsibility for the abductions and killings. Police said they had no clue about the motive behind the killings.