Twitter account hacked, claims Sisodia after anti-Hazare posts

In a major embarrassment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tweets against activist Anna Hazare were posted from the Twitter account of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. Sisodia claimed that his account was hacked.

Sisodia also claimed that he was unable to delete the tweets.

"My account hacked. Someone retweeting anti Anna Hazare messages from account. Trying to delete them, not even getting deleted," Sisodia tweeted.



"Pls don't believe them. I have greatest respect for Anna ji. Can never say such things against him. Pls don't believe them," he said in another tweet.

Hazare was once the mentor of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but the duo had a fallout after Kejriwal decided to enter politics in 2012.

Sisodia had played a major role in the Indian Against Corruption movement that was led by Hazare and Kejriwal.



Hazare had recently attributed AAP’s electoral defeats in assembly and civic polls to Kejriwal's arrogance and quest for power.



The development comes close on the heels of AAP launching a campaign against the Centre alleging that the EVMs used in polls were hacked.