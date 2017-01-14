Turning mirrors into windows for students

In an effort to widen the horizons of students and help them explore future possibilities, a seminar of school teachers was held here by Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan. The seminar titled "Turning Mirrors into Windows: Sculpting the Imagination, Expressions and Values of Gen Next" was attended by learned speakers from different walks of life.

Welcoming the staff members, guest speakers and resource persons of the sessions held on 10-11 January,

Jyoti Bose, director, Springdales Schools, stressed on the need to examine the gospel truth and broaden the horizons of students by opening up vistas to help them explore future possibilities. Bose is also the principal, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, Delivering the keynote address, Professor Shiv Visvanathan, Vice Dean and Executive Director, OP Jindal Global University, urged schools to become the bastions of democracy where students are proactively engaged in co-creating a socially just society. He advised the educationists to become the kaleidoscope through which mirrors can be turned into windows and provide the students a comprehensive perspective on history.

Padmashree Geeta Chandran, renowned dancer and founder president, Natya Vriksha, portrayed an individual’s quest of self, which acknowledges the world outside through her captivating dance recital. While addressing the staff members, she spoke on how performing arts are an option in schools and the true value of art teachers is still unknown to many.

An engaging panel discussion on the topic “The Changing Environment of the 21st Century” chaired by Sonal Kalra, National Editor, Hindustan Times, Devalina Dave, former Reader, Delhi University, and Kanika K Ahuja, Associate Professor, Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University, brought out the need to align school culture and education with the techno-savvy Gen Next to retain its relevance. In his presentation titled ‘The idea of India’, Major Maroof Raza hailed India as a nation with immense potential to grow and evolve into a country to reckon with on the world stage, while Valentina Trivedi, creative writer and teacher trainer, highlighted the art of “story telling as a powerful teaching tool”.

Neerja Sharma, manager, Springdales, Dhaula Kuan, and former associate professor, Lady Irwin College, Delhi University, demonstrated a variety of activities to integrate differently-abled children comfortably into the mainstream curriculum. Aporajito Bose, diversity manager, Springdales Schools, envisioned a positive change through a concerted effort aimed to create a cleaner, litter-free environment within the school through proper waste disposal management.

Through a lively and interactive session, Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road, and Pranav Mukherjee, theatre expert, demonstrated the way Shakespeare’s language clarifies the entire range of human emotions and its timeless appeal and relevance.

Congratulating the staff of Springdales for their unceasing contribution throughout the Diamond Jubilee Year, Rajni Kumar, chairperson, Springdales Education Society, reiterated the role of teachers in igniting the ‘spark’ latent in every child.