TTV Dinakaran sent to judicial custody till 15 May

In a latest development to the AIADMK symbol bribery case, controversial AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were on Monday sent to judicial custody till 15 May.

As per reports, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on 30 April recovered Dinakaran's five bank accounts in Chennai through which transactions of huge amounts had been carried out.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi Court had sent alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to judicial custody till 12 May after recovering approximately Rs.1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes from him.

Dinakaran was sent to a 5-day police custody after being arrested by Delhi Police on 26 April for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official to give AIADMK the 'Two Leaves' symbol.