Trying to create conducive atmosphere in J-K: Mehbooba



As Jammu and Kashmir returns to normalcy after months of protests and shutdowns called by separatists last year, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the state government has a “big responsibility” at hand and is trying to create “conducive atmosphere” in the state.



“Government has a big responsibility. We are trying to create a conducive environment in J-K,” the chief minister said.



Earlier in the day, she offered prayers at her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's grave on his first death anniversary.



The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had planned rallies across the valley to mark Mufti’s first death anniversary, snowfall in last four days has played spoilsport.